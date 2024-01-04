Sienna Miller Welcomes Her Second Child

Sienna Miller, the talented actress and fashion icon, has joyfully announced the arrival of her second child. The 39-year-old actress and her boyfriend, Oli Green, were recently seen in London with their newborn baby girl.

In a stunning fashion statement, Miller had revealed her pregnancy during Vogue World back in September. She confidently flaunted her baby bump in a beautiful couture outfit from Schiaparelli, leaving everyone in awe of her radiant glow.

In a candid interview with Vogue in December, Miller spoke about her experience with her first pregnancy and how it had prepared her for the second. The actress, who is also a mother to her 11-year-old daughter Marlowe from a previous relationship, reflected on the challenges and the lessons she had learned along the way.

“I spent so much time preparing for the birth, and absolutely no thought was given to what happens when I’d get home with a baby,” Miller shared. “At least now I’m aware of what that’s like.”

The news of Miller’s second child has brought much joy and happiness to her fans and well-wishers. Miller, known for her immense talent and stylish persona, has always been admired for her ability to gracefully balance her professional and personal life.

As Miller begins this new chapter of motherhood with Oli Green her side, we can only imagine the love and warmth that will surround their growing family. Congratulations to Sienna Miller and Oli Green on the birth of their beautiful baby girl!