Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe Announces Bid for State Senate Seat

Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe has declared her intention to run for the 6th District State Senate seat. Bynoe, a respected health advocate and former executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority, has been reelected to her fifth term on the county legislature. Her district encompasses New Cassel, Uniondale, and parts of East Meadow, Hempstead, and Westbury.

Addressing a crowd at The Space at Westbury concert hall, Bynoe emphasized her commitment to creating positive change and upliftment within communities. With a focus on making a significant difference in the lives of neighbors, Bynoe announced her candidacy.

However, Bynoe will face competition in the form of Assemblywoman Taylor Darling, who announced her own candidacy in September. The primary race between the two Democrats will surely generate interest and impact the future representation of the district.

The 6th District, which covers various Nassau County communities, leans Democratic. With more than double the number of registered Democrats compared to Republicans, this constituency holds significant potential for Bynoe or Darling to secure victory.

The current holder of the State Senate seat is Kevin Thomas, who is running in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. Bynoe, a member of the county legislature’s Democratic minority caucus for almost a decade, has been a strong advocate for mental health services and affordable housing. Additionally, she has consistently elevated the infrastructure concerns of her constituents.

In collaboration with County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s administration and executives from Las Vegas Sands, Bynoe secured an additional $25 million in community benefits for Uniondale, East Meadow, and Hempstead Village. Her support for the county’s lease agreement with Sands for the Coliseum site was based on this negotiated benefit package. Sands has proposed a $4 billion casino resort for the property.

Bynoe’s campaign for the State Senate seat will surely be one to watch. As the primary election approaches, the competition between Bynoe and Darling will shape the future of the 6th District representation. Both candidates bring unique experiences and perspectives, ensuring an engaging race that will captivate voters across the district.