Siddhant Chaturvedi’s New Year Note Sparks Rumours of Romance

In a recent Instagram post, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a heartfelt New Year’s message expressing his regrets about not being with a special someone on the eve. While the actor didn’t reveal the identity of this person, fans were quick to speculate that it could be Navya Naveli Nanda, with whom Siddhant has been linked romantically.

The actor’s post, which was shared on his secondary Instagram handle, Siddy Chats, expressed his desire to hear the voice of this person and make resolutions together for the coming year. Siddhant captioned the post, “Happy new us! ❤️”. This caption fueled further speculation about their relationship.

Interestingly, Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, responded to Siddhant’s post commenting with a heart emoji. However, soon after, she deleted her comment, causing fans to speculate about the possible confirmation of their romance.

Fans on social media have been buzzing with theories about Navya’s quick deletion. Some suggest that it could be due to impulsive reactions or emotional responses, possibly influenced comments from others. It’s worth noting that despite the ongoing rumors, neither Siddhant nor Navya has publicly addressed or confirmed their relationship.

The New Year season always brings with it speculations about new celebrity pairings, and this year is no different. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda have now joined the list of rumored celebrity couples, capturing the attention and curiosity of fans. Only time will tell if there is any truth to these rumors, but for now, fans are eagerly watching to see how this potential romance unfolds.