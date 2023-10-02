TikTok Launches New Program to Pay Creators for Content

TikTok has announced the launch of a new program that will enable creators to earn money for their videos. The program, called Creativity Program Beta, allows users to monetize their TikTok content, something that was previously only available to the platform’s top creators. The new program has been renamed the Creator Fund, and the amount of money that users can earn will depend on the performance of their content.

The money generated through the program will be based on the “engagement value” of the videos, which is determined the level of interaction and the revenue per thousand views (RPM) of the content. Users who have earned money through the Creator Fund will be able to receive payments for various purposes, including supporting their creative activities, investing in equipment or resources, and promoting social causes.

There are several criteria that users must meet in order to be eligible for the Creator Fund. They must be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of 10,000 followers on TikTok, and have reached at least 100,000 video views in the last 30 days. Additionally, the content must comply with TikTok’s community guidelines, be original and not infringe upon others’ intellectual property rights, and refrain from harmful, misleading, or abusive behavior.

The TikTok company has stated that the launch of this new program is part of their ongoing commitment to supporting and rewarding creators on their platform. The Beta program has seen considerable success, and the company estimates that it will be able to distribute up to one billion dollars in creator payments over the next three years. This move puts TikTok in direct competition with other content-sharing platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook, who also offer ways to monetize user-generated content.

As of now, the Creator Fund program is available in several countries, including the United States, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The company also plans to expand the program to additional countries in the future. This new initiative provides an exciting opportunity for TikTok users to not only share their creativity but also earn money for doing what they love.

Sources: TikTok, BBC