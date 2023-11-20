New Developments at Sick Kids Hospital: Investigating Social Media Post

Sick Kids Hospital is currently conducting an investigation into a recent social media post made Dr. Christian Zaarour, an anesthesiologist at the hospital and a teacher at the University of Toronto. The hospital has granted Dr. Zaarour voluntary paid leave while the investigation takes place.

The controversial post, which was shared on Instagram, expressed strong anti-Israel sentiments. Although we cannot quote the exact words used in the post, it emphasized a negative view of Israel and expressed solidarity with the opposing side. Sick Kids Hospital released a statement in response, expressing concern over the social media activity and reiterating their stance against racism in any form. They emphasized that all individuals who visit the hospital are entitled to respect, professionalism, and a safe environment.

In light of this investigation, Sick Kids Hospital is ensuring that their Code of Conduct is followed diligently. They are committed to maintaining a welcoming and inclusive environment for both their staff and patients. The hospital acknowledges the distress and unease that this social media post has caused in the community and affirms their dedication to investigating the matter thoroughly.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What are the allegations against Dr. Christian Zaarour?

A: Dr. Zaarour is being investigated for an anti-Israel social media post.

Q: What action has Sick Kids Hospital taken?

A: Sick Kids Hospital has granted Dr. Zaarour voluntary paid leave while the investigation takes place.

Q: How does Sick Kids Hospital address racism?

A: The hospital strongly believes that any forms of racism are unacceptable and will be thoroughly investigated according to their Code of Conduct.

Q: What is Sick Kids Hospital’s commitment to their staff and patients?

A: The hospital is dedicated to maintaining a respectful, professional, and safe environment for all individuals who come to Sick Kids.