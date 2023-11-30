French Government Urges Officials to Switch from Popular Messaging Apps to Safer Alternatives

The French government is taking steps to enhance the security and privacy of their officials’ communications. French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has instructed ministers in her cabinet and their teams to stop using popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. These widely-used chat tools are deemed to have security vulnerabilities that cannot guarantee the safety of conversations and shared information. Instead, the French government is urging officials to transition to the French alternatives, Olvid or Tchap, December 8th.

Olvid, one of the recommended applications, boasts certification from France’s cybersecurity agency, Anssi, for its end-to-end encryption. The app emphasizes that it does not collect personally identifiable information and has successfully undergone extensive security evaluations. Developed cryptologist Thomas Baignères and his research colleague and co-founder Matthieu Finiasz, Olvid has obtained the first-level security certification from Anssi, setting it apart from WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

Tchap, another alternative, utilizes the Matrix protocol, similar to other secure messaging platforms like BWMessenger and TI-Messenger. However, Tchap faced initial issues when a hacker managed to create an unauthorized account and browse through the first established communication channels. The incident led to improvements in the app’s security measures to prevent such breaches.

This shift in messaging app preferences also affects French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been an avid user of messaging applications, particularly Telegram. In addition to the messaging apps, the French government has previously advised officials to remove social media, gaming, and streaming apps like TikTok, CandyCrush, and Netflix from their work devices due to cybersecurity and privacy concerns. This move aligns with other organizations like the EU Commission, which banned TikTok installations on employee smartphones to safeguard personal data.

FAQ:

Q: Which popular messaging apps are French officials urged to avoid?

A: French officials are encouraged to stop using messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

Q: What are the recommended French alternatives?

A: The French government suggests using Olvid or Tchap as safer messaging alternatives.

Q: What certification does Olvid possess?

A: Olvid has obtained the first-level security certification from France’s cybersecurity agency, Anssi.

Q: Which protocol does Tchap utilize?

A: Tchap operates on the Matrix protocol, similar to other secure messaging platforms.

Q: Why did the French government advise officials to remove certain apps from their work devices?

A: The French government recommended the removal of apps like TikTok, CandyCrush, and Netflix to ensure cybersecurity and data privacy for officials.