LinkedIn Ordered to Strengthen Data Security Measures in Colombia

The Colombian Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) has issued orders to LinkedIn Corporation and LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company to enhance their security measures in order to protect the personal data and information of their users in Colombia.

This decision comes in response to the alleged exposure of information from approximately 500 million LinkedIn users, which resulted from a security breach known as “web scraping.” Web scraping is the practice of extracting information from websites using automated software that simulates human navigation. Recognizing the potential risks associated with this practice, the SIC deemed it necessary to issue preventive administrative orders to safeguard the principle and duty of information security.

In its resolution 71406 of 2023, the Superintendence has mandated that LinkedIn ensure the security of users’ personal data addressing the following points:

– Unauthorized or fraudulent access

– Unauthorized or fraudulent use

– Unauthorized or fraudulent inquiries

– Identity tampering

LinkedIn has been instructed to comply with these orders within a four-month timeframe. Furthermore, the company must provide a certification issued an independent, impartial, professional, and specialized entity in information security measures – either national or foreign.

This development highlights the growing concerns surrounding data privacy and security in the digital age. With LinkedIn boasting approximately 12 million active users in Colombia as of January 2023, the need for robust protective measures is paramount.

