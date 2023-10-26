New App Helps You Organize Your Thoughts and Ideas

A new app has arrived in the Apple Store that promises to provide a practical solution for storing your notes. Qept, available for iOS, is designed to prevent your brilliant ideas from getting lost among all your other messages. Similar to Whatsapp, the app features a chat interface where you can write notes to yourself. However, unlike Whatsapp, Qept eliminates the need to search for your “self-conversation” among other chats. All your notes are just one click away from the main menu of your smartphone.

One of the main advantages of Qept is the ability to categorize your notes, allowing you to separate your short-term tasks from more abstract ideas or dreams you would like to fulfill someday. Unlike Whatsapp’s autochats, Qept allows you to assign specific categories to your notes. This feature provides a significant advantage in organizing your thoughts and ideas.

In addition to categorization, Qept also offers the ability to mark tasks as completed with checkboxes. Gone are the days of deleting messages to keep track of your progress. Now, you can simply check off tasks to quickly determine which ones you have completed and how many are left to tackle.

The app also includes a feature to filter archived notes, allowing you to focus on what truly matters at any given moment. By archiving thoughts and ideas that are not urgent, you can declutter your screen. When you want to access them again, simply activate or deactivate the filter for archived notes, similar to the unread button in email.

Furthermore, Qept provides a way to highlight important notes, ensuring they don’t get lost among other messages. You can mark a note to appear at the top, regardless of its chronological order, making it easily accessible whenever you open the app.

With its user-friendly interface and practical features, Qept offers a convenient solution for organizing your thoughts and ideas. Say goodbye to scattered notes and hello to a more efficient way of capturing and managing your brilliant insights.

FAQ:

Q: Is Qept available for Android devices?

A: Currently, Qept is only available for iOS devices.