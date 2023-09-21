WhatsApp introduces new “Novedades” tab

WhatsApp, the popular mobile messaging app, recently made changes to its “Estados” tab. The new tab, called “Novedades” (News), shifts the focus from user-generated statuses to informative and entertainment channels.

WhatsApp channels allow users to stay updated on news, events, and their favorite celebrities. Channels range from sports teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona to news outlets like CNN, and even artists like Bad Bunny, who has the most followers on the platform.

However, not all users are keen on receiving messages from these channels and may want to eliminate them from their app. While there isn’t a straightforward method to remove channels, there is a workaround, although it may not be convenient.

To remove channels from WhatsApp, you need to use another mobile phone. Follow these steps as outlined various sources: First, download WhatsApp on the secondary phone and grant the necessary permissions. When prompted for a phone number, tap the three dots in the upper corner of the screen and select “Add new device.” Scan the QR code displayed on your primary phone.

By doing this, you will revert to the previous version of WhatsApp without the channels that you are currently seeing. However, it is expected that WhatsApp will soon incorporate an easier way to remove channels directly from the application. Alternatively, you can give the channels a chance and see if they grow on you.

In conclusion, WhatsApp has introduced a new “Novedades” tab that focuses on informative and entertainment channels, but not all users may want to receive messages from these channels. While it is currently not straightforward to remove the channels, a workaround involving using another mobile phone is possible. However, WhatsApp is expected to introduce a more convenient method in the near future.

