New Features Await WhatsApp Users: AI Chat, Voice Chats, Document Signing, and More

WhatsApp, with over 2 billion active users worldwide (36 million in Spain), remains the leading instant messaging application. It has become indispensable in our daily lives, both for personal and professional purposes.

In this competitive landscape, with Telegram leading the pack, various innovations are being implemented to gain market share. These features, sooner or later, find their way to WhatsApp, ultimately enhancing our experience when communicating through text, voice notes, or video messages.

One of the most intriguing (and surprising) additions to WhatsApp is Artificial Intelligence. According to reports from specialized website WaBetaInfo, some beta users have discovered a blue-toned circle icon placed next to the new chat button. This shortcut will allow users to converse with an artificial intelligence akin to ChatGPT, enabling them to ask any question or request information. From differentiating between a cold and the flu to getting a recipe for pollo al chilindrón, users will have the ability to tap into the power of AI. Additionally, automatic image and sticker creation can be requested simply typing a topic, idea, or thought.

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram), had previously announced the integration of AI in WhatsApp in September. The AI feature will first be available to U.S. Android users, with plans for global expansion in the coming months.

Conversations with artificial intelligence could also serve as a lifeline for older users, making it easier for them to perform internet searches or contact emergency services. This is similar to how smart speakers like Alexa, Siri, or Google assist older adults.

However, WhatsApp clarifies that while the AI can read incoming messages, personal messages will remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that neither Meta nor anyone else can view them.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How do I access the AI chat feature in WhatsApp?

To access the AI chat feature, look for the blue-toned circle icon near the new chat button. Tapping on it will enable you to converse with an artificial intelligence program.

2. Can the AI feature in WhatsApp create images and stickers automatically?

Yes, users can request the AI to automatically generate images and stickers simply providing a topic, idea, or thought.

3. Will my personal messages in WhatsApp remain private?

Yes, personal messages will remain encrypted, and neither Meta nor anyone else will be able to view them.

4. When will the AI feature be available globally?

While it is initially rolling out to U.S. Android users, WhatsApp plans to expand the AI feature worldwide in the coming months.

5. How can AI in WhatsApp benefit older users?

AI in WhatsApp can assist older users in performing internet searches, getting information, or contacting emergency services, similar to how smart speakers function.

These are just a few new features that WhatsApp users can look forward to. From voice chats in groups to document signing and enhanced security, WhatsApp continues to evolve and enhance the way we communicate and connect with others.

Source: [WaBetaInfo](https://wabetainfo.com)