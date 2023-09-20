TV Celebs Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Friends and Family

The much-awaited festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived, and people all across the nation are celebrating it with love and excitement. TV celebrities have also welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media.

Shweta Tiwari, a popular actress, not only performed the holy puja but also invited some of her close friends to celebrate the occasion. She reunited with old friends Nikki Tamboli and Sayantani Ghosh, sharing pictures with them on social media.

In addition to giving a sneak peek into her Ganpati decoration and puja, Shweta caught fans’ attention with her reunion with her old friends. She shared several videos and pictures with Nikki Tamboli, Sayantani Ghosh, Vishal Aditya Singh, and others.

Shweta looked elegant in a simple yet classy all-welcome kurta set. She kept her makeup and accessories minimal and shared pictures and videos with her daughter Palak Tiwari, who looked stunning in a gorgeous floral anarkali dress.

Other TV celebrities such as Manisha Rani, Kishwer Merchantt, and Shiv Thakare also welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and extended warm wishes to their fans. Shiv celebrated the festival in a unique way paying tribute to the police officers and welcoming ‘police Bappa’ home.

Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, and others shared glimpses of their beautiful decorations and Ganpati Bappa idols. Netizens joined in wishing them a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated all over the country with extravagant celebrations and enthusiasm. On the work front, Shweta is known for her roles in TV shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Main Hoon Aparajita. She is also set to work with Rohit Shetty for an upcoming web show.

Source: Information from the source article has been paraphrased and rewritten for this new article.