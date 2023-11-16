The Battle Continues: Phhhoto Seeks to Revive Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms

Washington D.C., November 16th – Phhhoto, the now-defunct animated photography app, is making a strong push to revive its legal claims against social media giant Meta Platforms. In a hearing before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Phhhoto argued that Meta had driven them out of business, citing violations of U.S. antitrust law.

Phhhoto’s attorney emphasized that the previous trial court judge erred in dismissing the case due to an alleged late filing. Phhhoto accused Meta of using manipulative algorithms to suppress its animated photographs on Instagram, a social media platform owned Meta. However, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ruled that the allegations were outside the four-year window for antitrust claims, as they stemmed from events in 2016.

During the hearing, the appeals court panel expressed skepticism regarding Phhhoto’s timing of the lawsuit, questioning whether they had sufficient reason to file within the required timeframe. Phhhoto’s attorney countered that Meta had fraudulently concealed the algorithm change, leaving Phhhoto unaware of the suppression of its content.

While Meta argued that Phhhoto had been aware of the algorithm change since 2016 and questioned why they waited five years to sue, Phhhoto continued to assert that it had no evidence to support their suspicions until much later.

The outcome of this case will have far-reaching implications, as it tests the boundaries of the statute of limitations and further explores the issue of anticompetitive practices within the tech industry. Meta Platforms, previously known as Facebook, is facing multiple private and government lawsuits accusing the company of engaging in anticompetitive behavior.

Despite Phhhoto’s uphill battle, they remain hopeful that the appeals court will grant them the opportunity to revive their claims and seek redress for their alleged losses.

FAQ:

Q: What is Phhhoto?

A: Phhhoto was an animated photography app that gained popularity after its launch in 2014. However, it shut down in 2017.

Q: What is Meta Platforms?

A: Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is a social media giant that owns and operates various platforms, including Instagram.

Q: What are the allegations against Meta Platforms?

A: Phhhoto has accused Meta Platforms of driving them out of business manipulating algorithms to suppress their animated photographs on Instagram.

Q: What is the outcome of this case?

A: The outcome of this case will determine whether Phhhoto’s claims against Meta Platforms can be revived and further explore the limits of the statute of limitations for antitrust claims.

Sources:

– Reuters – www.reuters.com