Ordinary Man’s Dream Invasion Causes Public Outrage

A mild-mannered academic, Dr. Paul Matthews, experiences an unexpected and unprecedented surge of fame after invading people’s dreams in Dream Scenario, a daring and thought-provoking film with an unconventional storyline.

In this cinematic masterpiece, renowned actor Nicolas Cage delivers a remarkable performance under the direction of Kristoffer Borgil, shedding light on the influence of social media and the consequences of seeking fame in the modern era.

As a collaboration between the Shuswap Film Society and Salmar Theatres, Dream Scenario is set to captivate audiences during its exclusive weekend screenings.

Dr. Paul Matthews, a modest professor of evolutionary biology, has always felt invisible to those around him – his students, colleagues, and even his own family. However, he quickly becomes the center of attention in an unprecedented manner – millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams.

Paul’s newfound fame propels him into the spotlight, gaining viral recognition across the globe. While initially flattered his students’ admiration, he soon realizes that his presence in their dreams mirrors his unremarkable reality – he remains overlooked and undervalued. Things take an eerie turn when Paul finds himself actively participating in the dreams, which quickly transform into nightmarish and malevolent experiences.

Blamed for the psychopathic and violent acts depicted in these nightmares, Paul becomes an object of fear and hatred. His students abandon his classes, and he is denounced as a criminal in both the real and virtual worlds. The very social media that propelled him to fame now rejects and marginalizes him, subjecting him to real-life consequences for actions he cannot control.

Dream Scenario cleverly blends elements of comedy, horror, and sci-fi to critique celebrity culture. By portraying the allure of social media fame as a dangerous pact, the film explores the unforeseen and unsettling consequences that can arise. Prepare to journey through absurd situations and face uncomfortable realities while experiencing a range of emotions from laughter to unease.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unique and daring cinematic experience. Dream Scenario will be screened at the Classic on Friday, January 12, and Saturday, January 13, at 7:30 p.m., as well as on Sunday, January 14, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

