An Extraordinary Year Through the Lens of Shropshire Star Readers

Summary: As we bid farewell to 2023, we take a look back at some of the most captivating moments captured our talented readers through the lens of Instagram. From breathtaking sunsets to stunning landscapes, these photographs paint a vivid picture of the beauty found in Shropshire. As we prepare to enter the new year, we invite you to continue sharing your remarkable snapshots with us using the hashtag #shropshirestar.

Amidst the grey skies of January, @js_photo21 managed to capture St Chad’s Church overlooking the rooftops of Shrewsbury. The view perfectly encapsulated the solemn mood of the day. A few days later, @shropshire_drone, also known as Ross Jones, took to the skies to photograph the raging River Severn near Atcham, mesmerizing viewers with the drone’s perspective.

Winter brought joy to both humans and animals alike, as @enjoying.each.day captured the pure delight of a happy pup in the snow in Sheriffhales. In February, @ben24pugh caught a heart-shaped cloud floating over Ludlow, adding a touch of whimsy to the month. Meanwhile, @lab_rat_jan’s silhouette of a song thrush in Hanwood highlighted the beauty of nature in mid-February.

Moving into a new season, @byronbizzle’s photograph of the radar station on Titterstone Clee Hill showcased the unique colors of a stunning sunrise and the peculiar structures of the station. As spring approached, @carolmafourie’s sunset at Jackfield Bridge in the Ironbridge Gorge painted a magnificent scene, earning it the nickname “Batman Bridge” among intrigued commentators.

March covered the county in a blanket of snow, allowing @mchesworthphotography to capture the Quantum Leap sculpture in Shrewsbury transformed into a winter wonderland. As spring fully bloomed in April, @macs__pics snapped a vibrant scene in Ironbridge, reminding us of the beauty that follows the chill of winter.

Moving swiftly into May, @pauljyatesphotography showcased the impressive Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings from a bird’s-eye view, emphasizing its grandeur. In the following month, @jones19671967 perfectly timed a photograph of the iconic steam locomotive 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley passing the Sutton Bridge Junction Signal Box in Shrewsbury.

The summer months brought unforgettable moments, such as @photomic.b’s capture of a breathtaking sunset over the Stiperstones and @keggy7’s thrilling shot of the Red Arrows soaring through the sky at the Cosford Air Show. In June, Steve Evans surprised himself with a stunning photograph of summer storms brewing over Shrewsbury.

As summer melted into autumn, @carolmafourie skillfully photographed rowers, creating ripples on the river at Ironbridge, against a backdrop of a serene sunset-speckled sky. Later that month, @dandyliongem encountered the famous wild ponies of Long Mynd amid bright blue skies.

September brought with it the chance to capture the rare phenomenon of the Northern Lights, which @owenjwatts seized brilliantly. Autumn had its own charm, beautifully portrayed @laurenbywaterphotography’s image of the season in Ellesmere.

In December, frost covered Weston Park, transforming it into a winter wonderland, expertly photographed @ammesox. And just a few days ago, rare ‘rainbow clouds’ graced the skies, leaving residents in awe, as captured @lost_girl_adventures10 over Telford.

As we reflect on the extraordinary moments of 2023, we express our gratitude to our talented readers for sharing their perspectives and for allowing us to view the world through their lenses. We eagerly anticipate the moments Shropshire will unveil in the new year, and look forward to showcasing the unique beauty of our county with our readers.