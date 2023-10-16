San Pedro Fish Market Celebrates National Seafood Month with Shrimpfest

San Pedro Fish Market in Long Beach is embracing National Seafood Month hosting its third annual Shrimpfest. This celebration of crustaceans will take place on Friday, October 20 from 6-9 p.m. at the restaurant’s Long Beach location. Tickets for this event, which offers an abundance of shrimp and other seafood delicacies, are priced at $59.99 per person (plus gratuity). Happy hour specials will also be available.

Guests attending Shrimpfest will have the opportunity to indulge in all-you-can-eat samples of over a dozen items from the menu. Notable offerings include the restaurant’s signature Shrimp Tray, consisting of a savory mix of shrimp and vegetables cooked in the “a la plancha” style. Other mouthwatering dishes include Ahi Tostado, Baja Fish Tacos made with beer battered rockfish, Ceviche, and Clam Chowder – prepared according to a secret family recipe.

In addition to enjoying a culinary feast, attendees can also revel in the festive atmosphere provided Trio Mariachi Jalisco, who will be providing live entertainment throughout the event.

To secure tickets for Shrimpfest, interested individuals can visit opentable.com or contact San Pedro Fish Market at 562-606-0090.

National Seafood Month is observed in October as a means to educate consumers about the importance of sustainable seafood practices and to promote the diverse range of products available from the sea.

