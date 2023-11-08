Shrek 5: A Possible Release in 2025?

An NBCUniversal intern inadvertently caused a stir in the entertainment world recently when she mentioned Shrek 5 in a now-deleted LinkedIn post. Shreya Sachdev, the intern in question, listed her projects on her profile, which included the highly anticipated Wicked adaptation and Despicable Me 4. However, it was the mention of Shrek 5 with a slated release date of 2025 that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Unfortunately, the screenshot of the post is the only evidence we have, as it was quickly edited moments after it was discovered. Now the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not this news is accurate. It’s possible that Sachdev jumped the gun and shared incorrect information. However, it’s worth noting that rumors about a fifth installment in the Shrek franchise have been circulating for some time.

The original Shrek movie, released in 2001, became an instant hit and was loosely based on William Steig’s 1990 picture book. The series followed the adventures of an ogre and his loyal donkey companion in a world filled with talking gingerbread men and other fairy tale creatures. Three sequels were made, concluding with Shrek Forever After in 2010. The success of the franchise also led to a spin-off series centered around the character Puss in Boots.

It’s no surprise that NBCUniversal and DreamWorks would be interested in creating another Shrek film. The franchise has been a massive success, grossing over $4 billion worldwide, including the Puss in Boots films. The most successful entry in the series was the first sequel, which made an impressive $935 million globally in 2004.

One key question remains: will the original A-list cast return for Shrek 5? Actors like Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, and Antonio Banderas lent their voices to the beloved characters. However, given that over a decade has passed since the last installment, it is uncertain if they will reassemble for the new film.

As of now, we can only speculate about the details of Shrek 5. Whether it will truly release in 2025 or not, fans will be eagerly awaiting any official announcements from NBCUniversal and DreamWorks. Will this beloved franchise continue its magical journey on the big screen? Only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Shrek 5 confirmed?

A: While an intern’s LinkedIn post mentioned Shrek 5 with a 2025 release date, it has not been officially confirmed NBCUniversal or DreamWorks.

Q: When did the Shrek franchise start?

A: The first Shrek movie was released in 2001.

Q: How much money has the Shrek franchise made?

A: The overall Shrek franchise, including the Puss in Boots films, has grossed over $4 billion worldwide.

Q: Will the original cast return for Shrek 5?

A: It is uncertain if actors like Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, and Antonio Banderas will reprise their roles in Shrek 5.