Reptile Review: A Gripping Crime Drama on Netflix

The latest crime drama on Netflix, Reptile, is now available for streaming. The film, directed Grant Singer and co-written Singer and Benjamin Brewer, is set in a small town in Maine. It follows Detective Tommy Nichols, played Benicio Del Toro, who has recently moved to the town after leaving his previous job under suspicion of covering up his former partner’s crimes.

The plot centers around a gruesome murder case of an estate agent who was stabbed to death. As Detective Nichols investigates, suspects begin to emerge, including the victim’s boyfriend, ex-husband, and a disgruntled former client seeking revenge. However, after a suspect is apprehended, the plot takes a twist, and a larger conspiracy begins to unravel.

Reptile has been compared to the popular HBO series True Detective, with its gritty and atmospheric portrayal of a small-town crime. While the film may not reach the same level of acclaim as True Detective, it does offer a satisfying community feel, intriguing plot construction, and a standout performance from Benicio Del Toro. Del Toro brings a weighty presence to his role, blending humor, intensity, and realism.

The film’s flaws, such as plot conveniences and odd music choices, are overshadowed the strong chemistry between the characters and the veteran cast’s solid performances. Alicia Silverstone also shines in her role, adding to the film’s overall appeal.

Reptile sets itself apart from other crime thrillers with its quirkiness, atmosphere, and engaging story. Despite the director’s first-time status, the film delivers a gripping and satisfying experience.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.