Fair Play: A Tense and Compelling Drama that Examines Gender Roles in High Finance

The latest Netflix relationship drama, Fair Play, is now streaming, exploring the turbulent relationship between two hedge fund analysts in the high-stakes world of New York City finance. The film, directed Chloe Domont and starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, delves into themes of ambition, success, and the limits of love in a capitalist society.

Set against the backdrop of a coveted promotion at their firm, Fair Play tells the story of Emily and Luke, whose secret intimate relationship takes a dark turn as they vie for professional success. The film explores the complexities of gender roles in careers, with women fearing the emasculation of their partners and men feeling pressured to fulfill societal expectations of leadership and dominance. Domont’s portrayal of these dynamics is both introspective and unsettling, shedding light on the fragility of power and the challenges faced modern couples.

While the film’s construction and messaging are admirable, some viewers may find the final act polarizing. Domont’s intention to shock and move audiences is evident, but the unsettling nature of the relationship’s intensity may be difficult for some to stomach. The performances of Dynevor and Ehrenreich, however, are undeniably successful, bringing depth and tension to their characters’ destructive affair. Supporting performances from Eddie Marsan and Rich Sommer amplify the depravity and constant anxiety of the hedge fund environment.

Ultimately, Fair Play is a thought-provoking exploration of ambition, love, and the struggles faced individuals in a cutthroat industry. Its well-constructed tension, impressive performances, and timely examination of gender roles make it a compelling watch, even if its conclusion may leave some feeling uneasy. Chloe Domont’s feature film debut is a testament to her talent as a director, and the chemistry between Dynevor and Ehrenreich is undeniable. Fair Play invites viewers to respond, even if that response is a mix of admiration and discomfort.

Sources:

– Fair Play – Netflix

– Sundance Film Festival

Definitions:

– Gender roles: societal expectations and norms regarding the behaviors, attitudes, and roles deemed appropriate for individuals based on their gender.

– Capitalist society: an economic system characterized private ownership of property and the pursuit of profit. In a capitalist society, the means of production and distribution are determined individual decisions rather than the state.

– Gaslighting: a form of psychological manipulation in which one person convinces another to doubt their own perceptions, memories, or sanity.