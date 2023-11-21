New Skincare Trend: Skin Flooding Explained

Glowing, dewy skin is the holy grail of skincare, and there’s a new technique called skin flooding that promises to help you achieve that coveted look. Skin flooding involves flooding the skin with hydration to restore a healthy sheen and promote a strong skin barrier. It’s a simple yet effective routine that can be incorporated into any skincare routine.

To practice skin flooding, you’ll need a few key products. Start cleansing your face with a gentle facial cleanser to remove impurities without stripping your skin of its natural oils. After cleansing, leave your face damp or spritz it with a refreshing mist to optimize hydration levels. Then, apply a hyaluronic acid serum, which draws moisture molecules into the skin. Finally, seal in the hydration with a moisturizer that suits your skin type.

Experts in the skincare community have given skin flooding their seal of approval. Dermatologists and TikTok influencers alike recommend this technique for boosting hydration and achieving a glazed donut look. It’s a science-backed method that has been around for years, but is now gaining popularity thanks to social media.

Skin flooding can be used for all skin types, but it’s important to choose your products carefully to avoid breakouts or sensitivity. Perform a patch test before introducing new products, especially those with active ingredients like retinol or salicylic acid. If you have oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin, take baby steps and introduce the technique slowly to minimize the risk of irritation.

