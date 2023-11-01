Ensemble Capital Management Releases Q3 2023 Investor Letter with Insights on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ensemble Capital Management, an investment management company, recently shared its highly anticipated investor letter for the third quarter of 2023. While the strategy experienced a decline of 5.68%, it performed better than the S&P 500, which declined 3.27% during the same period. The underperformance of the fund was primarily attributed to significant declines in two holdings that recently welcomed activist shareholders to their boards. The investor letter also highlighted the top five holdings of the fund, shedding light on its standout picks for the year.

One of the notable holdings discussed in the letter is Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), a renowned streaming platform based in Los Gatos, California. With the stock closing at $411.69 per share on October 31st, 2023, Netflix has seen a notable one-month return of 9.23%. Additionally, the company’s shares have witnessed an impressive 50.80% gain in value over the past 52 weeks. With its market capitalization standing at $180.188 billion, Netflix continues to capture investors’ attention.

The investor letter included a comment from Ensemble Capital Management regarding Netflix’s future profitability. While the company’s CFO acknowledged that profit margin growth may be less robust in the years to come, he attributed this potential slowdown to increased investment levels and the vast growth opportunities that lie ahead. This statement simultaneously substantiates the optimistic views of long-term bullish investors regarding significant profit margin and revenue growth yet to be realized, while also acknowledging the concerns of short-term bearish investors who may have had ambitious profit margin estimates for 2024.

In addition to its prominence in Ensemble Capital Management’s portfolio, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) holds the 12th position on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Our database indicates that at the end of the second quarter, 114 hedge fund portfolios included Netflix, compared to 108 in the previous quarter. This continued interest from hedge funds showcases the ongoing appeal of Netflix as a high-potential investment.

