How Social Media is Impacting Children Amidst the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Summary: The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict has sparked an influx of videos and posts related to the conflict on social media platforms like TikTok, drawing billions of views and causing concerns among parents. While experts agree that deleting social media apps may not be the most effective solution, they emphasize the importance of open dialogue and communication between parents and children. For younger children, sheltering them from disturbing content as much as possible is recommended, using kid-friendly language to discuss the conflict. Experts also suggest that parents should avoid watching or discussing distressing news in front of children to prevent them from overhearing traumatizing material. For older children, completely isolating them from social media is challenging, as they may find alternative ways to access such content. Instead, parents are encouraged to maintain an ongoing conversation with their children, providing reassurance of their safety and addressing their questions and concerns about the conflict.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has brought to light the impact of social media on children and their exposure to graphic and distressing content. While platforms like TikTok and Instagram have guidelines to prevent violent and extremist content from going viral, some videos may still find their way onto the apps. Therefore, experts emphasize the need for parents to actively engage with their children and have open conversations about what they may encounter on social media.

Deleting social media apps entirely may not be a foolproof solution, as videos can be cross-posted on multiple platforms, making it difficult to create a bubble of safety. Instead, parents can focus on providing support, guidance, and age-appropriate explanations to their children. Younger kids, who may not have the cognitive and emotional skills to process the situation, should be protected from disturbing videos as much as possible. Parents can also shield young children from news discussions, ensuring they feel safe and informed in an age-appropriate manner.

For older children, completely isolating them from social media is unlikely to be effective. Rather, parents should maintain open lines of communication, addressing their kids’ concerns and providing reassurance. By actively engaging with their children and having ongoing discussions, parents can help their kids navigate the complex and often overwhelming world of social media during times of conflict.

Sources: The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal