How to Build Your Social Media Presence with Confidence

Dear Jo,

I recently had an appraisal with my manager who mentioned that she would like me to be more active on social media for the benefit of both myself and our brand. Deep down, I know she’s right. I haven’t posted on LinkedIn in ages, and my Instagram stories are few and far between. However, I feel a bit apprehensive about putting myself out there more often. What if it seems like I’m showing off? Or worse, what if I make a mistake in a caption? Can you offer any advice on how to increase my social media presence without feeling like I’m bragging?

Sincerely,

Jen, 39

With Love, Jo

Thank you for reaching out, Jen. You’re not alone in feeling the pressure to be more active on social media these days. It has become a common challenge for many of my clients. It’s interesting that your manager specifically mentioned your social media presence, as this is not something typically addressed. In my view, she is encouraging you to have more confidence in building your personal brand, and social media is a valuable tool to amplify your visibility.

Feeling uncomfortable when putting yourself out there on social media is completely normal. It’s similar to the fear of public speaking, as both evoke emotions such as judgment, shame, and vulnerability. Our brains are wired to seek safety and familiarity, so it’s natural to feel resistant to stepping outside of our comfort zones. However, to overcome this discomfort, we must regain control of our minds and focus on the facts.

When people scroll through social media, they often do so mindlessly, spending only seconds on each post. They are unlikely to scrutinize every detail or notice minor mistakes in captions. Unlike emails or presentations, social media posts have a shorter attention span, allowing for some imperfections without significant consequences.

Let’s address your fear of appearing as though you’re showing off. Consider how you personally define “showing off” and whether your intention is to come across that way. Often, our assumptions about other people’s thoughts and judgments hold us back from trying something new. Remember that your boss supports your efforts to be more active on social media, so who exactly are you worried about? Are you willing to let their potential judgments hinder your progress?

Now, let’s talk about practical steps to grow your social media presence with confidence. Begin with LinkedIn, where you can share work-related news, events, and content to start building your following. Ease into it gradually and gain momentum as you become more comfortable. If you need inspiration, look to people you admire and see what they post. You can even share their thoughts with your own comments or write a blog post inspired them. The key is consistency and commitment. Keep posting, don’t give up, and over time, your audience and visibility will grow.

Remember that building a social media presence is a journey rather than an instant result. Embrace the process and trust in your ability to showcase your personal brand authentically. The most important step is to get started.

Best of luck on your social media journey!

FAQ:

What is personal branding?

Personal branding is the practice of marketing oneself and creating a distinct professional identity. It involves defining and showcasing one’s unique skills, experiences, and personality to shape how others perceive them.

How can social media help amplify my visibility?

Social media platforms offer a wide reach and the opportunity to connect with a diverse audience. By consistently sharing relevant content, engaging with followers, and leveraging social media features, individuals can increase their visibility and build a personal brand online.

How can I overcome my fear of putting myself out there?

Overcoming the fear of putting yourself out there requires a mindset shift. Focus on the facts and the limited attention span of social media users. Challenge your assumptions about what others may think and remember that your boss supports your efforts. Take small steps, gradually increasing your activity, until you feel more confident.

How do I get started with building a social media presence?

Start choosing a platform that aligns with your goals and target audience. Create a profile that reflects your personal brand and interests. Begin sharing relevant content, engaging with others, and building your network. Consistency and commitment are key to growing your social media presence over time.

Where can I find more advice on personal branding and career development?

There are various resources available online, including blogs, books, podcasts, and professional coaching services. Additionally, you can follow experts in the field and join industry-specific communities to stay updated and gain insights into personal branding and career development.