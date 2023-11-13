Should Twitter Be Italicized In MLA?

In the ever-evolving world of academic writing, it is essential to stay up-to-date with the latest guidelines and conventions. One question that often arises is whether or not the word “Twitter” should be italicized when used in an MLA-formatted paper. To shed some light on this matter, we have compiled a comprehensive FAQ to help you navigate the proper usage of this popular social media platform in your scholarly work.

FAQ:

Q: What does MLA stand for?

A: MLA stands for Modern Language Association, an organization that develops guidelines for academic writing, including citation styles.

Q: When should I italicize words in MLA?

A: According to MLA guidelines, words that are considered foreign or unfamiliar to the average reader should be italicized. This includes titles of books, films, and other standalone works.

Q: Is Twitter considered a standalone work?

A: No, Twitter is not considered a standalone work. It is a social media platform where users can post short messages, known as tweets, and engage in conversations with others.

Q: How should I format the word “Twitter” in my MLA paper?

A: The word “Twitter” should not be italicized in MLA. It should be treated as a regular word, similar to how you would write “Facebook” or “Instagram.”

Q: Are there any exceptions to this rule?

A: In general, the word “Twitter” should not be italicized. However, if you are referring to a specific tweet or a Twitter handle, you should use quotation marks to indicate the specific content being referenced.

In conclusion, when writing an MLA-formatted paper, it is important to follow the guidelines set forth the Modern Language Association. While it may be tempting to italicize the word “Twitter” due to its unique nature, it should be treated as a regular word in your academic writing. By adhering to these guidelines, you can ensure that your paper is consistent, professional, and in line with the latest conventions of scholarly writing.