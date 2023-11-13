Should TikTok Be Italicized in APA?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, TikTok has emerged as a popular platform for sharing short videos. With its immense popularity, it is no wonder that researchers and students are now grappling with the question of how to properly cite TikTok in academic writing, particularly in APA style. One of the key considerations is whether the term “TikTok” should be italicized or not.

According to the APA (American Psychological Association) style guidelines, it is generally recommended to italicize the names of standalone works, such as books, movies, and television shows. However, when it comes to social media platforms, the rules become less clear-cut. APA does not provide specific guidelines for citing social media platforms, including TikTok.

In the absence of explicit guidelines, it is important to consider the purpose of italicization in APA style. Italicization is typically used to emphasize the titles of works and to distinguish them from the surrounding text. However, TikTok is not a traditional standalone work like a book or a movie. It is a platform that hosts a multitude of user-generated content. Therefore, some argue that it may not be necessary to italicize the term “TikTok” in APA style.

FAQ:

Q: What is APA style?

A: APA style is a set of guidelines developed the American Psychological Association for academic writing in the social sciences. It provides rules for formatting papers, citing sources, and organizing content.

Q: Why is italicization important in APA style?

A: Italicization is used to distinguish the titles of standalone works from the surrounding text and to emphasize them.

Q: Should TikTok be italicized in APA?

A: There are no specific guidelines for citing social media platforms like TikTok in APA style. Some argue that since TikTok is not a traditional standalone work, it may not need to be italicized.

In conclusion, the question of whether TikTok should be italicized in APA style remains open to interpretation. As the APA guidelines do not provide explicit instructions for citing social media platforms, it is ultimately up to the writer’s discretion. However, it is important to maintain consistency throughout the document and to clearly convey the source being referenced, whether it is TikTok or any other social media platform.