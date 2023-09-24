Controversial Decision: No Red Card Given for High Shot on Jamie Ritchie

In the recent match between Scotland and Tonga, there was a controversial incident involving a high shot on Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie. Afusipa Taumoepeau, the Tongan player responsible for the tackle, was initially given a yellow card. However, the incident was referred to the TMO Bunker to determine if it warranted a red card.

During halftime, referee Karl Dickson informed both teams’ acting captains that Ritchie’s dip as he carried the ball was a mitigating factor. As a result, Taumoepeau was allowed to return to play for the second half, while Ritchie did not continue.

The decision not to upgrade the yellow card to a red card sparked significant debate. Former Scotland captain and ITV pundit John Barclay deemed it “as clear a red card as you’re going to see.” However, the experts in the bunker disagreed and upheld the yellow card.

This decision received widespread criticism on social media, with many expressing their disbelief. Some called it an “astonishingly poor decision,” while others suggested that Taumoepeau was fortunate.

While opinions on the decision varied, it is clear that it was a contentious call. The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the role of technology, like the TMO Bunker, in rugby matches. It raises questions about whether these systems consistently make accurate decisions.

