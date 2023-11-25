The Growing Importance of ASCI Guidelines in Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing has become increasingly popular among brands as they seek effective ways to promote their products and services in the digital space. However, as the industry expands, it has come under scrutiny for non-compliant practices. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has recently highlighted the issue, stating that 22% of ad-related complaints in the digital advertising space involved influencers. Furthermore, the council found that 99.4% of advertisements processed for influencer guidelines violated the recommended standards.

While influencer marketing has proven to have a return on investment (RoI) at par with mainstream media, it is crucial to address the lack of compliance. Manisha Kapoor, CEO of ASCI, emphasized the significance of influencer cases, which constituted 25% of the council’s overall cases. She acknowledged that while there is an increasing level of compliance, there is still a substantial number of non-compliant cases.

To ensure the effectiveness of ASCI guidelines, Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Group, stresses the importance of self-regulation influencers and agencies. She believes that adhering to guidelines will benefit influencers increasing their credibility and making them more desirable to brands. Singh underlines the need for influencers to provide authentic and transparent content, as trust is fundamental in the influencer marketing ecosystem.

ASCI’s recent half-yearly report indicates that healthcare was the sector with the most violations, accounting for 21% of all complaints processed. Kapoor attributes this surge to the high volume of drug and medicine advertisements on digital platforms. ASCI has taken action against direct violators of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act of 1954, referring 565 advertisements to the Ministry of AYUSH in just six months.

Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of YouthBeat, emphasizes the responsibility of influencers in their respective industries. While the consequences of non-compliance may be minimal in sectors like fashion, industries such as finance and health require influencers to exercise caution and provide accurate information. Agarwal believes that guidelines for certain industries should become legally binding, and brands should prioritize collaborations with compliant influencers.

The expanded definition of “celebrities” ASCI is an acknowledgment of the influential role played digital influencers. Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal & Associates, believes that this shift holds both traditional celebrities and influencers accountable for the products they endorse. This step is crucial in maintaining consumer trust and ensuring ethical practices across different platforms.

In conclusion, the adherence to ASCI guidelines is essential for the influencer marketing industry to maintain credibility, build trust, and safeguard consumer interests. By complying with guidelines, influencers can establish themselves as reliable and transparent sources of information, ultimately benefiting both their followers and the brands they collaborate with.

