Review Bombing in Kerala Film Industry: Freedom of Expression vs. Impact on Filmmakers

The state of Kerala is renowned for its vibrant public sphere, but recent events have thrust it into the spotlight for a different reason: “review bombing.” This phenomenon, where films are deliberately subjected to a barrage of negative reviews on social media and YouTube, has sparked a fierce debate on the impact it has on the sustainability of the Malayalam film industry.

Faced with the potential of reviews “making or breaking” films, several film producers have sought a temporary ban on social media and YouTube reviews for at least seven days following a film’s release. They argue that these reviews have the power to significantly impact a film’s success, and in turn, the very existence of the local film industry.

In response to the producers’ complaints, the Kerala police have taken action against certain online reviewers and social media platforms. While the move has been applauded some, it has also garnered strong support for the reviewers themselves, who argue that their opinions are a matter of freedom of expression.

On one side of the debate is B. Unnikrishnan, a filmmaker and general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). He believes that review bombing poses a serious threat to the industry and that measures must be taken to protect filmmakers from potential harm caused negative reviews.

On the other side is C.S. Venkiteswaran, a national award-winning film critic, who emphasizes the importance of freedom of expression in the film industry. He argues that reviews, whether positive or negative, are part of the discourse surrounding films and should not be stifled.

The debate on review bombing in the Kerala film industry raises important questions about the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the impact it can have on filmmakers. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how this conflict will be resolved and what implications it may have for the future of the industry.

FAQs

Q: What is review bombing?

A: Review bombing is a phenomenon where films (or any other product) are targeted with an overwhelming number of negative reviews in a short period, often with the intent to harm its reputation.

Q: Why are film producers seeking a ban on social media and YouTube reviews?

A: Film producers believe that negative reviews on social media and YouTube can significantly impact a film’s success, potentially leading to financial losses and endangering the sustainability of the industry.

Q: What are the arguments for and against review bombing?

A: Proponents of review bombing argue that it is a form of freedom of expression, allowing individuals to voice their opinions about films. Opponents, however, believe that it can harm filmmakers and the industry as a whole.

Q: How is the Kerala police responding to the issue?

A: The Kerala police have taken action against certain online reviewers and social media platforms following complaints from film producers. They are investigating the matter further.

Q: What is the potential impact of this debate on the Kerala film industry?

A: The outcome of this debate could have far-reaching implications for the future of the industry, potentially leading to the implementation of stricter regulations regarding film reviews on social media and YouTube.