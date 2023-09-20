Survey Shows Canadians Want Free and Accessible News

A recent survey conducted Leger reveals that most Canadians believe that news should be free and accessible for anyone. The survey also suggests that Canadians have confidence that media outlets will find alternative ways to generate income.

The survey, which involved 1,564 participants, sought opinions about the Canadian government’s Online News Act. This law, set to take effect later this year, will require digital giants like Google to compensate media outlets for sharing or repurposing their content on their platforms.

Approximately 75% of respondents reported being aware of the Online News Act, with 34% of them viewing it as a positive measure to support media outlets in their competition with tech giants for advertising revenue. A notable event related to the bill was Meta’s removal of news from its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, which sparked discontent among survey participants.

Interestingly, while the opposition was not directed towards the Online News Act itself, a significant majority (59%) of respondents believed that Meta should restore access to news. Only 12% agreed with Meta’s decision to protest the legislation.

The survey highlights that two-thirds of Canadians think that news should be freely accessible, with 18 to 34-year-olds, who primarily consume news through social media, expressing this sentiment most strongly. Christian Bourque, the executive vice president at Leger, attributes this perception to the internet’s influence, as people expect universal access to information.

The survey also found that 43% of Canadians support the Online News Act, while 31% are opposed, and 26% do not have a clear opinion due to lack of information.

News organizations have been grappling with declining revenue from subscribers, viewers, and advertisers, with Google and Facebook dominating the online advertising space. Google and Facebook jointly accounted for 79% of the total estimated $12.3 billion in online advertising revenue in 2021. This decline has significantly impacted local community newspapers, with advertising revenue dropping from $1.21 billion to $411 million between 2011 and 2020.

Despite the challenges faced media outlets, respondents expressed confidence that these organizations will find alternative revenue streams. However, the survey does not indicate specific alternatives. The survey also revealed that Canadians are turning to other sources for news, such as TV, radio, free media websites and apps, and alternative social media platforms.

It is worth noting that since the survey was conducted online, it cannot be assigned a margin of error, according to the Canadian Research Insights Council.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press