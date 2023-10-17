Should Having Multiple Accounts in Pokemon GO be Considered Cheating?

The Pokemon GO community has been engaged in a heated debate on whether or not having multiple accounts in the game should be considered cheating. While Niantic, the developer of the game, classifies this practice as cheating in their terms and conditions, players have expressed differing opinions on the matter.

One Reddit user, u/Wisent96, shared their view that very few players get banned for having multiple accounts, suggesting that it has become the norm in their area. They also recounted an experience where two players with multiple accounts monopolized gyms, preventing others from enjoying the game. This led to the conclusion that while having multiple accounts was not a problem in general, it could ruin the experience for others when used in a malicious way.

Many Redditors chimed in, stating that how alternative accounts are used determines their ethical status. Using additional accounts to trade Pokemon with a primary account is generally accepted among the community. However, using multiple accounts to gain an unfair advantage, such as stuffing gyms or cheating the system, is considered cheating.

Despite the differing opinions, there is an understanding that Niantic has decided to forbid multiple accounts in order to avoid the difficulty of monitoring and regulating player actions. While some players hoped that Niantic would take action against those who misuse multiple accounts, others expressed disappointment that there were no real deterrents in place to discourage players from creating additional accounts.

One of the main reasons players create multiple accounts is to trade or transfer Pokemon between accounts. Some do this topass trade requirements for certain evolutions, while others transfer creatures to avoid paying for extra storage. Although there is no legitimate way to trade creatures with another player without being physically present, players have found ways to cheat the system using spoofing apps and GPS. Additionally, some players choose to transfer their Pokemon from Pokemon GO to other Pokemon storage applications.

In conclusion, the debate around multiple accounts in Pokemon GO continues to spark conversation within the community. While some players argue that it is not a big deal when used responsibly, others believe it is cheating due to the potential for unfair advantages. As Niantic maintains its stance against multiple accounts, players will continue to seek alternatives for trading and transferring Pokemon between their own accounts.