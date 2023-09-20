The Impact of Physicians’ Social Media Presence on Accessible Health Information

In an interview at Oliver Wyman’s Health Innovation Summit, Dr. Austin Chiang, a gastroenterologist, discussed the importance of healthcare professionals being a reliable source of health information on social media. With the rise of unvetted medical advice found on the internet, Dr. Chiang recognized the need to address this issue and become a credible source himself.

Having a strong presence on various social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Chiang now has nearly 750,000 followers who rely on him for accurate and accessible health information. His goal is to meet patients where they are, outside of the hospital, and provide them with reliable information amidst the overwhelming amount of misinformation available.

Dr. Chiang initially started with his Twitter account and later expanded to other platforms, becoming a physician influencer. At 37 years old, he has been an early adopter of utilizing social media to connect with patients. He hopes to inspire other medical professionals to view social media as a tool to reach patients who may not actively seek out medical research or guidelines.

By delivering bite-sized chunks of credible health information on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, healthcare providers can better engage with patients and offer valuable medical advice. Dr. Chiang believes that part of his mission is to provide information that people didn’t know they needed, especially on TikTok where he has had a significant impact.

One of his success stories involves a video he posted about an obscure weight loss surgery called endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty. The video received around two million views during the pandemic, and Dr. Chiang referred viewers to major medical centers across the country that performed the procedure. It led to patients actually getting the procedure based on his TikTok video, showcasing the influence that social media can have.

While not every doctor may be interested in creating informational videos and engaging with patients on social media, Dr. Chiang encourages enthusiastic doctors to consider developing a strong social media presence as a way to educate and connect with patients.

Overall, the importance of healthcare professionals being credible sources on social media cannot be overstated. It allows for the dissemination of accurate health information and the opportunity to reach patients who may not actively seek out medical advice.

Sources:

– Oliver Wyman’s Health Innovation Summit

– Dr. Austin Chiang’s social media accounts