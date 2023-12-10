Should I watch Barry or Succession first?

Barry vs Succession: Which HBO Series Should You Watch First?

Introduction

HBO has been churning out some incredible television series in recent years, and two of their most acclaimed shows are “Barry” and “Succession.” Both series have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, making it difficult for viewers to decide which one to watch first. In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of each show to help you make an informed decision.

Barry: A Dark Comedy Thriller

“Barry” is a dark comedy series created Alec Berg and Bill Hader. The show follows the life of Barry Berkman (played Bill Hader), a hitman who unexpectedly discovers a passion for acting while on a job in Los Angeles. As Barry tries to balance his newfound love for the stage with his criminal activities, the series explores themes of identity, morality, and the pursuit of one’s true calling.

Succession: A Riveting Family Drama

“Succession” is a gripping family drama created Jesse Armstrong. The show revolves around the Roy family, a wealthy and dysfunctional media dynasty, as they navigate power struggles, betrayals, and the fight for control of their empire. With its sharp writing, complex characters, and intense performances, “Succession” offers a scathing critique of the ultra-rich and their insatiable thirst for power.

FAQ

Q: Are these shows suitable for all audiences?

A: Both “Barry” and “Succession” contain mature content, including violence, strong language, and adult themes. Viewer discretion is advised.

Q: Can I watch these shows independently or do I need to follow a specific order?

A: Each show has its own self-contained narrative, so you can watch them independently. However, if you prefer to follow a specific order, it is recommended to start with “Barry” as it has fewer episodes and a lighter tone compared to the intense drama of “Succession.”

Q: Which show has won more awards?

A: Both “Barry” and “Succession” have received critical acclaim and numerous awards. “Barry” has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Bill Hader, while “Succession” has also garnered several accolades, including a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama.

Conclusion

Whether you choose to watch “Barry” or “Succession” first, you are in for a treat. Both shows offer compelling storytelling, exceptional performances, and thought-provoking themes. If you’re in the mood for a dark comedy thriller with a touch of introspection, “Barry” is the way to go. On the other hand, if you crave a gripping family drama filled with power struggles and complex characters, “Succession” should be your first choice. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the captivating world of HBO’s finest series.