Should I Pick Up Kenyan Drake?

In the world of fantasy football, making the right decisions can be the difference between victory and defeat. One player who has been generating a lot of buzz recently is Kenyan Drake, a running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. But should you consider picking him up for your fantasy team? Let’s take a closer look.

Drake, a former standout at the University of Alabama, has had an up-and-down career in the NFL. After a successful stint with the Miami Dolphins, he struggled to find his footing with the Arizona Cardinals. However, a change of scenery might be just what he needs to reignite his fantasy value.

The Raiders’ offense, led quarterback Derek Carr, has shown signs of improvement this season. With a solid offensive line and a diverse set of weapons, the team has the potential to provide Drake with ample opportunities to make an impact. Additionally, Drake’s versatility as both a runner and a pass-catcher could make him a valuable asset in PPR (points per reception) leagues.

FAQ:

Q: What does PPR mean?

A: PPR stands for points per reception. In PPR leagues, players are awarded additional points for each reception they make during a game.

Q: Is Kenyan Drake the starting running back for the Raiders?

A: While Drake is expected to have a significant role in the Raiders’ offense, he is currently sharing the backfield with fellow running back Josh Jacobs. The workload may be split between the two, which could impact Drake’s fantasy production.

Q: Should I drop one of my current players to pick up Kenyan Drake?

A: The decision to drop a player from your fantasy team should be based on various factors, including the player’s performance, upcoming schedule, and your team’s needs. It is advisable to analyze your team’s strengths and weaknesses before making any roster changes.

In conclusion, picking up Kenyan Drake for your fantasy team could be a smart move. With the potential for increased opportunities in the Raiders’ offense and his versatility as a player, Drake has the potential to provide solid fantasy production. However, it is important to consider the presence of Josh Jacobs and the potential for a shared workload. As always, make sure to thoroughly analyze your team’s needs and the available options before making any roster changes.