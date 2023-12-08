Should I get Peacock premium or plus?

Peacock Premium vs. Peacock Plus: Which Subscription is Right for You?

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. NBCUniversal’s Peacock is one such platform that has gained popularity for its diverse range of shows, movies, and live sports. However, with two subscription options available – Peacock Premium and Peacock Plus – it can be challenging to decide which one suits your needs best. Let’s delve into the details and help you make an informed choice.

Peacock Premium: This subscription tier offers an extensive library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive Peacock Originals. With Peacock Premium, you can enjoy next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows, such as “This Is Us” and “Saturday Night Live.” Additionally, you’ll have access to a wide range of classic shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” Peacock Premium also provides live sports coverage, including Premier League soccer matches.

Peacock Plus: If you’re primarily interested in ad-free streaming, Peacock Plus might be the right choice for you. This subscription tier eliminates commercials, allowing for uninterrupted viewing pleasure. However, it’s important to note that Peacock Plus does not include access to live sports or next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows. It primarily focuses on providing an ad-free experience for those who prefer seamless streaming.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Peacock for free?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that provides limited access to its content library. However, upgrading to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus unlocks a wider range of shows, movies, and exclusive content.

Q: How much do the subscriptions cost?

A: Peacock Premium is priced at $4.99 per month, while Peacock Plus costs $9.99 per month. Both options offer a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Q: Can I switch between Peacock Premium and Peacock Plus?

A: Yes, you can switch between the two subscription tiers at any time. Simply visit the Peacock website or app and manage your subscription settings.

In conclusion, choosing between Peacock Premium and Peacock Plus depends on your preferences. If you’re a sports enthusiast or enjoy next-day access to current NBC shows, Peacock Premium is the way to go. On the other hand, if an ad-free experience is your top priority, Peacock Plus is the better option. Regardless of your choice, both subscriptions offer a wide range of content to keep you entertained.