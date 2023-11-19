Should I Draft Drake London?

As the college football season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for their upcoming drafts. One player who has caught the attention of many is Drake London, a talented wide receiver from the University of Southern California. But the question remains: should you draft him for your fantasy team? Let’s take a closer look.

London, a junior, had an impressive 2020 season, recording 33 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns in just six games. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 210 pounds, he possesses the physical attributes that make him a formidable target for quarterbacks. His exceptional route-running skills and ability to make contested catches have made him a favorite target for USC’s offense.

However, before making a decision, it’s important to consider a few factors. Firstly, London will be competing in a highly competitive conference, the Pac-12, which features some tough defenses. While he has shown promise, it remains to be seen how he will fare against top-tier opponents.

Additionally, USC’s quarterback situation is uncertain. With the departure of Kedon Slovis, who was instrumental in London’s success last season, there may be some adjustments needed for the offense. It’s crucial to monitor the quarterback situation during preseason and training camp to assess how it may impact London’s production.

FAQ:

Q: What is a wide receiver?

A: A wide receiver is a player in American football who specializes in catching passes from the quarterback and advancing the ball down the field.

Q: What is a fantasy football draft?

A: A fantasy football draft is an event where participants select players from real-life football teams to form their own virtual team. These virtual teams compete against each other based on the statistical performance of the players in real games.

Q: What does “contested catches” mean?

A: Contested catches refer to situations where a receiver is closely defended an opposing player while attempting to catch the ball. It requires the receiver to use their physicality and skills to secure the catch despite the defender’s presence.

In conclusion, while Drake London has shown great potential, there are some uncertainties surrounding his upcoming season. It’s advisable to closely monitor his performance during preseason and training camp, as well as the USC quarterback situation, before making a decision on whether to draft him for your fantasy team.