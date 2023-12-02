Should I close a credit card that has an annual fee?

Should I Cancel a Credit Card with an Annual Fee?

In the world of credit cards, it’s not uncommon to come across cards that charge an annual fee. These fees can range from a few dollars to several hundred, depending on the perks and benefits offered the card. As a cardholder, you may find yourself wondering whether it’s worth keeping a credit card that comes with an annual fee. Let’s explore this question and shed some light on the matter.

Why do credit cards have annual fees?

Credit card issuers charge annual fees to cover the costs associated with providing certain benefits and rewards to cardholders. These benefits can include travel rewards, cashback programs, concierge services, and more. The annual fee helps offset the expenses incurred the credit card company in providing these additional features.

Should I keep a credit card with an annual fee?

The answer to this question depends on several factors. If you find that the benefits and rewards offered the card outweigh the annual fee, it may be worth keeping the card. For example, if you frequently travel and the card provides travel perks such as airport lounge access or travel insurance, the annual fee may be justified. However, if you rarely use the card or the benefits don’t align with your lifestyle, it might be wise to consider canceling it.

FAQ:

Q: Will canceling a credit card with an annual fee affect my credit score?

A: Canceling a credit card can potentially impact your credit score. It may reduce your overall available credit, which can increase your credit utilization ratio. However, if you have other credit cards with a good credit history, the impact may be minimal.

Q: Can I negotiate to have the annual fee waived?

A: It’s worth a try! Some credit card issuers may be willing to waive the annual fee, especially if you have been a loyal customer or if you express your intention to cancel the card due to the fee. It never hurts to ask.

Q: Are there any alternatives to canceling a credit card with an annual fee?

A: Yes, you can explore options such as downgrading the card to a no-fee version offered the same issuer. This way, you can keep the credit history associated with the card without paying an annual fee.

In the end, the decision to cancel a credit card with an annual fee is a personal one. Assess the benefits, weigh them against the cost, and consider your financial goals and spending habits. By doing so, you can make an informed choice that aligns with your needs and preferences.