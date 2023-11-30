Should I cancel Discovery Plus if I have Max?

Should I Cancel Discovery Plus if I Have HBO Max?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to decide which ones are worth keeping and which ones can be let go. With the recent launch of HBO Max and the already established Discovery Plus, many subscribers are left wondering if they should cancel one in favor of the other. Let’s take a closer look at the two platforms and help you make an informed decision.

HBO Max: HBO Max is a streaming service that offers a vast library of content, including popular HBO shows, movies, and exclusive original programming. It also includes content from other WarnerMedia properties, such as DC Comics, Cartoon Network, and more. With a subscription to HBO Max, you gain access to a wide range of critically acclaimed and highly anticipated content.

Discovery Plus: Discovery Plus is a streaming service that focuses on non-fiction and reality programming. It offers a vast collection of shows from popular networks like Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and Animal Planet. With Discovery Plus, you can enjoy a variety of documentaries, lifestyle shows, and reality TV series.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch HBO shows on Discovery Plus?

No, HBO shows are exclusive to HBO Max and cannot be found on Discovery Plus.

2. Does Discovery Plus offer original programming?

Yes, Discovery Plus has started producing its own original content, but it is primarily known for its extensive library of non-fiction shows.

3. Can I watch live TV on HBO Max or Discovery Plus?

No, neither platform offers live TV streaming. They focus on on-demand content.

When deciding whether to cancel Discovery Plus if you have HBO Max, consider your viewing preferences. If you enjoy a mix of scripted shows, movies, and non-fiction content, keeping both subscriptions might be worthwhile. However, if you find yourself primarily watching HBO shows and are not as interested in non-fiction programming, it may be more cost-effective to cancel Discovery Plus.

Ultimately, the decision to cancel or keep Discovery Plus alongside HBO Max depends on your personal preferences and budget. Assess your viewing habits and choose the streaming services that align with your entertainment needs.