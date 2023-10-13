Social Media: A Missed Opportunity for CEOs

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, with people spending more than 2 hours on average on social media each day. While businesses have recognized this and created corporate accounts and dedicated social media managers, the potential impact of CEOs on social media is often overlooked.

According to a study Harvard Business Review, almost half of a company’s reputation and market value can be attributed to the CEO’s reputation. Social media is the next point of reference for consumers and potential employees, and their opinions of the company are often shaped the CEO’s online presence.

A report corporate advisory firm Brunswick reveals that CEOs who use social media are trusted more financial readers, with up to nine times more trust than those who do not use it. Additionally, 80% of employees prefer working for a CEO who uses social media, and 82% research the CEO before joining a company.

Dr. Sophie Chung, CEO of a digital health platform, has experienced firsthand the positive impact of her online presence. She has had candidates reach out to her because of something she has said online, stating that being authentic online attracts the right candidates automatically.

The CEO of software consultancy Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani, believes that social media is the most efficient tool to directly engage and connect with his employees. He highlights a Twitter conversation he had with another CEO that directly influenced the establishment of a special in-house AI lab.

While the number of CEOs actively engaging on social media has doubled over the past two years, there is still room for improvement. The effectiveness of leadership extends beyond the CEO, with at least four leaders on the Executive Committee actively using social media raising the collective impact 36%.

Authenticity is key when it comes to social media engagement for CEOs. Job van der Voort, CEO of a global HR platform, views his online presence as an extension of his own values and personality. He suggests that being somewhat authentic and somewhat divisive can be successful on platforms like Twitter. Michelle Kennedy, CEO of a social media app, emphasizes the importance of showcasing the personal side of business, building human connections, and representing the values of the company.

It is important, however, for CEOs to draw boundaries when it comes to sharing personal information, especially when it involves their families. Most of the CEOs in this article choose not to share identifiable information or images of their family members to respect their privacy.

Overall, social media presents a missed opportunity for CEOs to make a significant impact on the company’s reputation, employee satisfaction, and consumer trust. By actively engaging and being authentic online, CEOs can attract the right candidates, directly influence business decisions, and build trust with their audience.

Sources:

– We Are Social

– Harvard Business Review

– Brunswick

– FTI Consulting