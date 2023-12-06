Tyler Shough Finds a New Home at Louisville

Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough has announced his transfer to the University of Louisville. Shough, who began his college career at Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech, will now join the Cardinals’ football program.

Shough’s college football journey has been filled with both success and setbacks. Despite injury setbacks that cut short his three seasons at Texas Tech, he still managed to start 13 games and achieve a 9-4 record as a starter. His notable performance came in the 2022 Texas Bowl, where he was named MVP after leading his team to a victory against Ole Miss, throwing for 242 yards and accounting for three touchdowns.

Before his time at Texas Tech, Shough spent his freshman and sophomore years at Oregon, where he showcased his talent throwing for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns across 27 games. Throughout his college career, he has maintained a completion percentage of over 63%.

Louisville’s head coach, Jeff Brohm, is known for his aggressive playcalling and an attack-based offensive approach. Shough will have the opportunity to benefit from Brohm’s coaching style, as the Cardinals’ offense was the third-highest-scoring in the ACC during the 2023 season, tallying a total of 402 points.

Upon joining Louisville, Shough will be competing for the starting position against Jack Plummer, who had an impressive first season with the Cardinals, throwing for 3,063 yards and 21 touchdowns. The battle between these two talented quarterbacks will undoubtedly bring excitement and competition to Louisville’s football program.

As a former ESPN 300 recruit from the Class of 2018, Shough brings his impressive physical attributes, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds. Hailing from Chandler, Arizona, Shough will now embark on a new chapter of his college football career at Louisville, where he hopes to contribute to the team’s success on the field.