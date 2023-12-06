Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly Set to Star in Netflix’s New Series

Netflix has just announced its exciting new series, “Ransom Canyon,” and fans are already buzzing with anticipation. Starring Hollywood heartthrob Josh Duhamel and talented actress Minka Kelly, the romantic drama promises to captivate audiences with its storytelling and the stunning backdrop of the Texas Hill Country.

Unlike your typical romantic drama, “Ransom Canyon” delves into the lives of three ranching families whose paths intertwine against the rugged beauty of the Texas landscape. Duhamel takes on the role of Staten Kirkland, the courageous owner of Double K Ranch. A stalwart and resilient figure, Staten leads the charge in defending his cherished way of life and the land he holds dear.

Meanwhile, Kelly shines as Quinn, a character seeking to redefine herself after a vibrant career as a concert pianist in New York. Quinn has often found herself overshadowed others and seeks a fresh start in Ransom Canyon, hoping to carve out her own path away from the bustling city.

In addition to his new acting venture, Duhamel is also celebrating the joyous news of his growing family. Together with his wife Audra Mari, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Duhamel is already a proud father to son Axl, born during his previous marriage to Fergie in 2013.

During a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, Duhamel shared a heartwarming detail about his son’s excitement for the upcoming arrival. While Axl expressed a preference for the name Gary if it’s a boy, his father amusingly suggested the name might be better suited for their furry friends.

Reflecting on his relationship with Fergie, Duhamel expressed gratitude for her warmth and acceptance of Audra. He commended Fergie’s positive outlook and mentioned how fortunate they are to have a civil and supportive co-parenting situation.

With such a talented cast and an intriguing storyline, “Ransom Canyon” is undoubtedly set to be a major hit on Netflix. Prepare to be swept away the romance and authenticity of this captivating series that explores love, family, and the vastness of the Texas Hill Country.