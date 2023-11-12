The Environmental Impact of the Internet Restocking Video Trend: A Call for Sustainable Practices

Indulging in the latest internet restocking video trends can be incredibly satisfying as we watch people organize their pantries or beauty products. However, there is a pervasive waste issue that accompanies this trend, and it’s time to address it head-on.

Recently, a user on the Reddit r/anticonsumption forum shed light on the problematic consequences of this craze. They shared photos of store shelves lined with an overwhelming number of Tupperware and plastic containers, so much so that the excess had to be placed on the ground. The question arose, “Is this the result of the Tiktok organizing craze?”

The restocking video trend not only creates an unsustainable cycle but also generates an alarming amount of plastic waste. Some individuals have faced backlash for showcasing their excessive restocking habits, like one influencer who proudly displayed 27 containers of body scrubs, all packaged in plastic.

To combat this issue, it is crucial to prioritize decluttering and donating before buying new. Instead of purchasing brand new items, consider opting for secondhand pieces from thrift stores. This approach not only saves money but also contributes to saving the planet.

Another sustainable option is to bring your containers to bulk shopping stores. Here, you can refill your containers without relying on single-use plastic packaging. This way, you minimize both waste and the need for additional plastic containers.

While some argue that buying in bulk can reduce the overall amount of small, single-serve plastic packaging, it’s important to recognize that not all products are suitable for decanting. It’s counterproductive to purchase plastic jars only to fill them with individually packaged food bags.

The sheer number of plastic items displayed on the shelves shocked many users, who expressed their concern about the fate of these products. Most of them will likely go unsold, end up in clearance, and eventually be discarded. This excessive waste is disheartening, especially during the holiday season when consumerism reaches new heights.

It is evident that in this trend, aesthetics often triumph over sustainability, which poses a significant problem for the planet. It’s time to shift our focus towards more eco-friendly practices that promote conscious consumption.

