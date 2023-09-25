Shopify Audiences Expands Integrations with Snap, TikTok, and Criteo

Shopify Audiences, the targeted advertising platform Shopify, has announced new integrations with major advertising platforms Snap, TikTok, and Criteo. This partnership expands the reach and efficiency of Shopify Plus merchants, allowing them to effectively target customers using their preferred advertising networks. The integrations join Shopify Audiences’ existing lineup of channel partners, including Meta, Google, and Pinterest.

In addition to the new integrations, Shopify Audiences introduced a benchmarking functionality that enables merchants to compare the performance of their ad campaigns to similar businesses. This feature provides insights and facilitates data-driven decision-making, empowering merchants to optimize their ad performance.

Shopify Audiences has been continuously fine-tuning its tool to enhance customer acquisition and return on ad spend. The platform has reduced customer acquisition costs up to 50% through its algorithms that analyze data and optimize ad campaigns.

Since its launch, Shopify Audiences has seen increasing success. As more businesses join the platform and use Shopify Audiences, the algorithm becomes more impactful, leveraging insights from shoppers across participating merchants. This positive feedback loop has been instrumental in driving the success of the platform.

Shopify Audiences is seamlessly integrated with other solutions offered Shopify. For instance, Shopify Plus merchants can put their advertising expenses on their Shopify Credit card and earn cash back.

Overall, Shopify Audiences’ new integrations and benchmarking functionality provide Shopify Plus merchants with more opportunities to target customers effectively and optimize their ad performance. The continuous improvement of the platform’s algorithms, driven the collective power of Shopify merchants, ensures that businesses can succeed and grow together.

Sources:

– Shopify blog post – September 25, 2022.