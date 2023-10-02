Taylor Swift and Disney Rumored to Collaborate After Cryptic Post

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has been dominating the media world for years, and her massively successful The Eras Tour in 2023 has skyrocketed her even further. With brands clamoring to get involved, it seems that Disney is now looking to collaborate with Swift.

Disney merchandise is known for being incredibly popular among fans worldwide. From clothing to plush toys to collectible items, Disney continuously releases new products and collections that bring beloved characters to life. Recently, Disney collaborated with Ravensburger, the gaming company behind the successful Villainous series, to create the hit trading card game, Disney Lorcana.

Just like other highly sought-after Disney merchandise, such as last year’s Figment popcorn bucket, Disney Lorcana quickly sold out due to high demand. Similarly, Disney’s new Starbucks tumbler themed after Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas sold out within minutes, causing frustration among eager shoppers.

Now, rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift may be collaborating with Disney after a cryptic social media post sent fans into a frenzy. Swift, who is already one of the biggest celebrities in the world, began her career with her self-titled debut album in 2006. She went on to achieve tremendous success with albums like “Fearless,” “1989,” and “folklore.” Swift is currently re-releasing her first six albums under her new label, with additional tracks included.

Swift’s sell-out The Eras Tour has become the perfect platform for announcing her upcoming albums. During the tour, she surprised fans supporting Kansas City Chiefs’ player Travis Kelce at a football game. Their potential romance has since been a topic of widespread speculation and has captured the attention of pop culture enthusiasts.

In the midst of all this buzz surrounding Swift and Kelce, shopDisney joined in posting a photo on Instagram featuring a Mickey Mouse plate with chicken, ketchup, and seemingly ranch dressing – a reference to a previous viral social media post involving Swift. Fans quickly noticed the connection and expressed excitement about the possible merge of Disney and Taylor Swift.

However, it remains to be seen if the collaboration between Taylor Swift and Disney will materialize. Fans will be eagerly watching to see if this dream collaboration comes to fruition.

