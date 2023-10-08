Affordable Color-Changing Ghost Cup Flying off the Shelves

The latest Halloween product causing a stir is a color-changing ghost cup that has gone viral on TikTok. This glass tumbler, available at Walmart, is adorned with white ghosts that reveal a black or gray outline when cold liquid is poured into it. It comes with a removable lid and a silicone straw, holding up to 20 ounces of your favorite drink.

Priced at just $3, this adorable and affordable cup has become a hot item since it was discovered shoppers in September. It quickly sold out at various Walmart locations, with over 10,000 people purchasing it online and giving it a 4.1-star rating. Some buyers have praised its leakproof design and bendable straw, while others have expressed disappointment that only the ghost outlines change color, rather than the entire cup.

Ghosts are a popular theme for Halloween decor, and shoppers eagerly snatch up ghost-themed items each year. From colorful ghost pillows to plush ghost blankets, Halloween enthusiasts can’t resist adding these spooky touches to their homes. With only a few weeks of spooky season left, it’s recommended to head to the nearest Walmart to snag this TikTok-famous ghost cup before it’s too late.

