Investigation Underway Following Fatal Shooting in Ramona

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Ramona, California following a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting multiple gunshots near the intersection of Highway 78 and Haverford Road.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene to find a red Ford F150 and a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was swiftly transported paramedics to a local hospital. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Initial investigations have revealed no additional victims connected to the incident. However, investigators remained on-site for several hours, collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has not yet identified any suspects.

As the investigation unfolded, eyewitnesses observed evidence markers placed around the red Ford F150 and shell casings scattered on the road. The intersection was temporarily closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 during regular hours or (858) 565-5200 after hours. Alternatively, those wishing to provide anonymous tips can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence and serves as a grim reminder of the need for community involvement in ensuring public safety. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to bringing the responsible party to justice and providing closure to the victim’s loved ones.