Netflix Acquires Rights to “Black Barbie: A Documentary” to Highlight Representation and Identity

Netflix has acquired the rights to “Black Barbie: A Documentary,” a film that explores the significance of Mattel’s introduction of the first Black Barbie doll in 1980. The documentary, directed Lagueria Davis, showcases the importance of representation and the impact that dolls have on shaping identity and imagination.

The film sheds light on the experiences of Black women who have longed for representation in dolls and toys. Through interviews with cultural commentators, historians, and consumers, “Black Barbie” delves into the profound effect that the arrival of the Black Barbie doll had on individuals who had previously not seen themselves represented.

Lagueria Davis, the filmmaker behind the documentary, expressed her personal connection to the project, as her aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell was one of three Black women who advocated for the groundbreaking toy at Mattel. Davis is excited to collaborate with Shondaland and Netflix to bring this powerful story to a global audience.

In addition to this documentary, Mattel recently released a Barbie doll in the likeness of Shonda Rhimes, the accomplished Netflix producer. Rhimes wore a replica of the outfit she donned for a Variety magazine cover story, further highlighting the importance of representation.

Netflix’s announcement of “Black Barbie” comes at a time when diverse storytelling is gaining significant traction in the entertainment industry. This follows the success of Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar-plus feature film, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, challenging longstanding norms of body image and gender representation.

With this new documentary, Netflix and Shondaland continue to champion diversity and representation, recognizing the significance of Black Barbie’s legacy in shaping cultural perspectives and individual identities.

