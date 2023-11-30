New Era of Streaming: Shonda Rhimes’ Impact on the Evolution of Television

Renowned TV creator and CEO of Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes, reflected on the writers’ strike and her pivotal role in the rise of streaming services during a Q&A session at the New York Times DealBook conference. While acknowledging that the strike was a crucial fight for fair wages, Rhimes emphasized that she wasn’t directly affected in the same way as many other writers due to her unique circumstances.

As one of the most successful writers in the industry, Rhimes highlighted her decision to join Netflix in 2017 as a significant turning point. Contrary to assumptions, she explained that her motivation wasn’t solely financial but rooted in a desire for change and creative freedom. Witnessing the unprecedented budget that streaming platforms like Netflix allocated for shows like “The Crown,” Rhimes recognized the boundless opportunities for storytelling that traditional broadcast television couldn’t match.

Rhimes candidly shared that she initially anticipated criticism for being the catalyst that lured viewers away from traditional TV to streaming. However, she emphasized that her move was driven more an ambition for new challenges rather than a need for personal gain. Her goal was simple: to make shows and have the autonomy to do so without interference.

By signing a groundbreaking talent deal with Netflix, Rhimes paved the way for other industry giants like Ryan Murphy to follow suit, effectively initiating a domino effect that transformed the television landscape. Nevertheless, Rhimes acknowledged that streaming economics may not be viable for everyone besides Netflix, cautioning against assuming that the model could be universally successful.

When asked about her current viewing habits, Rhimes admitted that she hadn’t been engaging with scripted programming lately, opting instead for documentaries and sports content. She attributed this choice to a desire to give her creative mind a break and to prevent external influences from seeping into her projects.

The evolving media landscape owes much to the visionary leadership of individuals like Shonda Rhimes. In her pursuit of artistic liberation and the embrace of new possibilities, Rhimes has made an indelible mark on the industry, forever altering the way we consume television content.

