Shohei Ohtani Surprises New Teammate’s Wife with a Special Gift

Summary: Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani pleasantly surprises the wife of his new teammate Joe Kelly gifting her a brand-new Porsche. In a heartwarming video posted on social media, Ashley Kelly is seen in disbelief as she learns that Ohtani wanted to give her the luxurious sports car. This gesture comes after Ashley’s viral “#Ohtake17” campaign, where she enthusiastically campaigned for Ohtani to sign with the Dodgers, even jokingly changing her son’s name to ShoKai. Ohtani’s signing with the Dodgers was a historic moment in sports history, with a 10-year contract worth $700 million USD. It seems that Kelly’s campaign may have influenced Ohtani, as he allegedly played a significant role in helping the team sign Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a record-setting deal.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has brought a smile to the face of his teammate’s wife presenting her with a luxurious gift—a brand-new Porsche. The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on social media, showing Ashley Kelly’s astonishment as she learns that the special gift is from Ohtani himself. This generous act follows Ashley’s widely popular “#Ohtake17” campaign, during which she passionately campaigned for Ohtani to join the Dodgers humorously altering her son’s name to ShoKai.

Ohtani’s signing with the Dodgers was a momentous occasion in the world of sports, as he secured a groundbreaking 10-year contract worth an astonishing $700 million USD. The impact of Kelly’s campaign seems to have resonated with Ohtani, as reports suggest he played an influential role in assisting the Dodgers in signing Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto to an unprecedented deal worth $325 million USD over 12 years.

This unexpected and touching gesture Ohtani highlights the camaraderie and friendship that is already flourishing within the Dodgers team. It exemplifies the unity and support that teammates show for one another, extending beyond the baseball field. As Ohtani and Kelly embark on their journey together as teammates, this extraordinary gift serves as a symbol of the bond they share and sets a positive tone for their future endeavors.

The heartwarming story of Ohtani’s surprise gift to Ashley Kelly showcases not only the talent and success of these remarkable athletes but also the kindness and compassion they possess. As the Dodgers gear up for the upcoming season, this uplifting event reminds us that sports can bring people together and create moments of joy and generosity.