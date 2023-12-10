Toronto Blue Jays Fans Eagerly Await Shohei Ohtani’s Decision

Toronto Blue Jays fans are on the edge of their seats as they eagerly anticipate Shohei Ohtani’s decision on which team he will sign with. While the exact details of Ohtani’s decision remain unknown, social media is buzzing with speculation about the outcome, with many reports suggesting that the Blue Jays are in the running to sign the two-way star and reigning American League MVP.

Excitement peaked when one user on a popular social media platform noticed a private jet scheduled to fly from Anaheim, where Ohtani has played his entire MLB career with the Angels, to Toronto. The flight is set to land in Toronto later in the day, but it is unclear whether Ohtani is connected to it. Nevertheless, over 3,000 people were continuously tracking its progress via FlightRadar24, making it the most-watched plane in the world at the time.

Blue Jays fans have taken to social media to discuss the potential implications of signing Ohtani for the team’s World Series chances. Gambling odds also indicate that the Blue Jays are among the favorites, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers, to secure Ohtani’s services.

Cheri Bradish, a Sports Marketing Professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, emphasized the unique opportunities that Ohtani’s global following brings to whichever team he chooses. Comparing Ohtani to renowned athletes like Lionel Messi and Kawhi Leonard, Bradish highlighted the impact that a celebrity player can have on the community and the growth in value for the team.

Reports suggest that Ohtani’s contract could exceed $500 million, surpassing the current record held his Angels teammate Mike Trout. Bradish noted that bringing in a player of Ohtani’s caliber and global appeal creates a significant economic impact for the team and the market.

While fans eagerly await Ohtani’s decision, the Blue Jays front office has been tight-lipped about their interactions with the player. However, Manager John Schneider expressed their excitement to be “in the mix” for Ohtani’s signature, acknowledging his talent and the potential he brings to the team.

As the speculation continues, Toronto Blue Jays fans anxiously await the moment when Shohei Ohtani finally reveals which team he will choose to continue his baseball journey.