Shohei Ohtani: A Home Run Hero

Shohei Ohtani, the renowned baseball player who recently signed the largest contract in MLB history, is set to make his mark in the upcoming season as a hitter. Known for his excellence both at the plate and on the mound, Ohtani’s recovery from a UCL tear in his throwing elbow means he will not be pitching for the Dodgers in 2024. However, this setback doesn’t diminish the fact that Ohtani has proven himself to be one of the best hitters in the game.

In the 2023 season, Ohtani showcased his skills as the Angels’ designated hitter. He boasted impressive numbers, including a slash line of .304/.412/.654, 44 home runs (leading the AL), and 325 total bases (leading the MLB). His OPS+ of 184, adjusted to reflect league conditions and home-ballpark effects, was the highest among all MLB qualifiers. Ohtani’s dominance in OPS+ was evident, as he outperformed the second-place contender a significant margin.

Digging deeper into Ohtani’s performance, we can analyze another metric called weighted on-base average (wOBA). This metric accurately assesses a batter’s true value assigning proper weight to all offensive events that occur during their plate appearances. Ohtani’s wOBA of .433 in 2023 was the highest in the league, beating out NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. Moreover, when considering expected wOBA (xwOBA), which measures a hitter’s deserved wOBA based on the quality of contact, Ohtani’s performance remains impressive. His xwOBA of .426 closely aligns with his actual wOBA, indicating that his success was not merely due to luck.

Ohtani’s 2023 season also witnessed a remarkable improvement in the quality of his contact. With an average exit velocity off the bat of 94.4 mph, Ohtani ranked in the 99th percentile among MLB hitters. Additionally, his barrel rate of 19.6% (the percentage of batted balls with ideal launch angle and exit velocity) placed him in the top tier of hitters. These numbers reveal that Ohtani’s power was not a result of chance but a testament to his skill.

An essential aspect of Ohtani’s hitting prowess lies in his ability to handle fastballs. He has become one of the best hitters in the game against fastballs, especially those thrown with exceptional speed (95 mph or more) and in the upper parts of the strike zone. Not only does he inflict significant damage against such pitches, but he also strikes out less frequently.

Shohei Ohtani’s combination of power, skill, and proficiency against fastballs solidifies his status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of baseball. As he embarks on his bat-only 2024 season with the Dodgers, fans can expect him to maintain his standing as one of the most productive hitters in MLB.