Ashley Kelly’s Social Media Campaign Pays Off: Ohtani Thanks Her with a Brand New Car

In a heartwarming turn of events, Ashley Kelly, wife of Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, was recently rewarded for her efforts to bring Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, agreed to a record-breaking contract with the Dodgers earlier this month. Ashley’s campaign on social media played a significant role in convincing Ohtani to choose the Dodgers as his new team.

Ashley started the #Ohtake17 campaign on social media while Ohtani was still deliberating his options during the MLB free agency period. She went above and beyond, offering to change her baby’s name to ShoKai and promising Ohtani and his family all the No. 17 Dodgers merchandise in her possession. Her playful and enthusiastic approach caught Ohtani’s attention.

Unbeknownst to Ashley, Ohtani had a surprise in store for her as a token of gratitude. A video posted the Dodgers on social media showed Ashley’s disbelief as a delivery man presented her with a brand new Porsche on behalf of Ohtani. The car came with a message from Ohtani, expressing his appreciation for Ashley’s support and dedication.

Ashley’s commitment and support paid off not only for Ohtani but also for the Dodgers. With Ohtani and recently signed Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers now enter the 2024 season as strong contenders for the World Series title. As for Joe Kelly, he willingly gave up his No. 17 jersey, believing that if Ohtani continues to perform at such a high level, he could potentially secure a place in the Hall of Fame, indirectly benefiting Kelly as well.

It is heartening to see how a social media campaign led Ashley Kelly had such a profound impact on Ohtani’s decision and resulted in a gesture of gratitude that will be cherished for years to come. It serves as a reminder of the power of support and camaraderie in the world of professional sports.